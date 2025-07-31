IFP Advisors Inc Takes Position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Separately, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

CWEB stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.09. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45.

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (CWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to an index composed of overseas-listed Chinese internet companies. CWEB was launched on Nov 2, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

