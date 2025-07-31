IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised IGM Financial to a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.14.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGM
IGM Financial Trading Down 0.3%
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial is the largest non-bank-affiliated asset manager in Canada. The firm is part of the Power Financial group of companies, which includes Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life, and Putnam Investments. IGM has two main operating divisionsasset management (operated through Mackenzie Investments) and wealth management (via its Investors Group Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel subsidiaries)that provide investment management products and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IGM Financial
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How Marvell Went From Short Target to Breakout Star
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Palo Alto Networks: The All‑in‑One Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.