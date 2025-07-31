IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised IGM Financial to a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.14.

IGM Financial stock opened at C$46.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24. The stock has a market cap of C$10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$35.33 and a 12 month high of C$47.96.

IGM Financial is the largest non-bank-affiliated asset manager in Canada. The firm is part of the Power Financial group of companies, which includes Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life, and Putnam Investments. IGM has two main operating divisionsasset management (operated through Mackenzie Investments) and wealth management (via its Investors Group Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel subsidiaries)that provide investment management products and services.

