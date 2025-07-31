INmune Bio (INMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect INmune Bio to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect INmune Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INMB stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on INMB shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Maxim Group dropped their price target on INmune Bio from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered INmune Bio from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

