Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,372 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.86% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $10,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 5.9%

PJAN stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.