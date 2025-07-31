Installed Building Products (IBP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Installed Building Products to post earnings of $2.45 per share and revenue of $711.37 million for the quarter.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $684.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.34 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 8.39%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Installed Building Products to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Installed Building Products Price Performance
NYSE:IBP opened at $203.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.45 and a 200-day moving average of $176.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.74. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.89.
Installed Building Products Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on IBP. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
