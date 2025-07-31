Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stake Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 64.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 142.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 74.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 178.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on IBP shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.45.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $203.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.45 and its 200-day moving average is $176.75. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $684.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.34 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

About Installed Building Products

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.