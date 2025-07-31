Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Stock Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 998,227 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after acquiring an additional 426,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,082,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,156,000 after acquiring an additional 272,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,651,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,049,000 after acquiring an additional 113,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,408,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PZA stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.