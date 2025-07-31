Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Reduced by Grantvest Financial Group LLC

Grantvest Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.0% of Grantvest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Grantvest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Gemsstock Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,046,000 after buying an additional 213,400 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 146,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $568.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $542.10 and a 200-day moving average of $509.98. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $572.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

