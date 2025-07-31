Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $568.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $542.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.98. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $572.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

