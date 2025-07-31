Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Position Trimmed by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 430.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 7.8%

OMFL stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.26.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.