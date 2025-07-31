Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,437 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 275,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 38,002 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period.

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.26.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

