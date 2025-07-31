Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $956,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $48.07 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $43.39 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

