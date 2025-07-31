iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 81,871 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 182,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 215,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 25,240 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

SHYG stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.34. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $43.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

