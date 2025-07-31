iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,308,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,866,000 after purchasing an additional 293,457 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,777,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,913,000 after purchasing an additional 205,304 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,901,000 after purchasing an additional 506,435 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 933,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,608,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 904,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,566,000 after purchasing an additional 470,472 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.90 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.68 and a twelve month high of $103.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.38.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

