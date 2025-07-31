iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,006,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,606,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 974.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 947.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,945.2% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $94.82 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $99.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.