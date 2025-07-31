iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

CMDY opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

