iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 18,113 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 236,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.25. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $65.84.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

