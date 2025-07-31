iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,494 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after buying an additional 9,128,380 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after buying an additional 2,175,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after buying an additional 3,557,370 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,883,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,352,000 after buying an additional 2,005,829 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $82.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

