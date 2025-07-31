iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,573,000 after buying an additional 2,160,133 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,907 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,941,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,097,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $637.51 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $641.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $613.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.37. The firm has a market cap of $642.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.