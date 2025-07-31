iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,176,000 after acquiring an additional 294,848 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

