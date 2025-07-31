iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,443,000 after buying an additional 2,496,641 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.98 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.1614 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

