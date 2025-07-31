iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223,945 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

