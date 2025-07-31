iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IOO opened at $112.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.47. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.79 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

