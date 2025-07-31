iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Stake Lessened by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $89,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 105.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGF opened at $59.16 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $48.55 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.9834 per share. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

