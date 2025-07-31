iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 166,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 42,989 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 37,498 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 566,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IBDT opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

