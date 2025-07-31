iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Cut by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $88.47 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $91.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average of $84.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

