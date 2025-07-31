iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,808 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,678.3% in the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 40,939 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $109.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average of $104.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

