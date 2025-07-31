iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.84 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

