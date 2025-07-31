iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.