iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFF opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $33.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading

