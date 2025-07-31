iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,273,227,000 after acquiring an additional 456,535 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,901,000 after buying an additional 157,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,968,228,000 after buying an additional 202,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,823,000 after buying an additional 402,405 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after buying an additional 3,506,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $440.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $417.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $443.54. The company has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.