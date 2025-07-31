iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Position Lowered by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 664,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,347,000 after purchasing an additional 381,261 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,675,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,630,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,003,000 after purchasing an additional 133,560 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 985.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 127,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,742,000 after purchasing an additional 115,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 181,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,331,000 after purchasing an additional 113,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $292.91 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.19 and a one year high of $317.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

