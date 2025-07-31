iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,960,000 after acquiring an additional 894,376 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,295,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,716,000 after buying an additional 105,087 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,076,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,926,000 after buying an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,120,000 after buying an additional 840,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,152,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,343,000 after buying an additional 186,219 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

IWR stock opened at $94.31 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.52.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

