iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,960,000 after acquiring an additional 894,376 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,295,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,716,000 after acquiring an additional 105,087 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,076,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,926,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,120,000 after acquiring an additional 840,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,152,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,343,000 after acquiring an additional 186,219 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $94.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

