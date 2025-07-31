iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 245,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after acquiring an additional 34,520 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $135.66 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.40 and a 200-day moving average of $132.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.2333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

