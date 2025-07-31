iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $135.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.2333 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

