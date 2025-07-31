iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 118.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18,717.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.

SOXX stock opened at $247.95 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $250.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.06 and a 200-day moving average of $211.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4833 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

