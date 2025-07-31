iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 580.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,919,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,834,000 after buying an additional 53,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,474,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,248,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,051,000 after buying an additional 93,776 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,723,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 512,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,361,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.88. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $152.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

