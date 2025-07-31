iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.88. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $152.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.2939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

