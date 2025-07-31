iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYK. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 504.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $69.36 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.18 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.