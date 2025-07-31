iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Stock Holdings Increased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 113.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IAK opened at $126.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $733.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.60. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $139.08.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.