John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 8.19% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $73,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 561.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $74.96 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $75.58. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.02.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

