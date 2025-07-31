JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.13.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.86. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $157.77. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.48.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 60.6% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after buying an additional 132,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,345,000 after acquiring an additional 112,455 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 107,451 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in TFI International by 877.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 70,442 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in TFI International by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

