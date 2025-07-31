JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target to $27.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMKR

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.85. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 677.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 416.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 166.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.