JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Western Union (NYSE:WU) Stock Price

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WU. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Get Western Union alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Union

Western Union Trading Up 0.1%

WU stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. Western Union has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $12.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 66.11% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,390,000 after purchasing an additional 317,711 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Western Union by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,983,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,126 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,838,000 after purchasing an additional 728,138 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,175,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,913,000 after acquiring an additional 110,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.