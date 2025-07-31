JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS JCPB opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

