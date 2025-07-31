KeyCorp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $358.00 to $405.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $371.03 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $374.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.64 and a 200 day moving average of $289.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a PE ratio of 100.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 209,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,959,880. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $277,716.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,520.20. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,435 shares of company stock worth $4,455,137 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 42.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,800,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.