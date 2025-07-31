Kimbell Royalty (KRP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $79.77 million for the quarter.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $84.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Kimbell Royalty had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Kimbell Royalty’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kimbell Royalty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kimbell Royalty alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Price Performance

Kimbell Royalty stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. Kimbell Royalty has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

Kimbell Royalty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kimbell Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,760.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRP shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimbell Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRP

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $26,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,180.01. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,582 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,263 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.35% of Kimbell Royalty worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.