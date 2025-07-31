King Wealth Management Group Sells 665 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

King Wealth Management Group decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 8.5% of King Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $56,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1%

QQQ opened at $568.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $542.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.98. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $572.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

