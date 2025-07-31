KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 13,000 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 92.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 469,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 115,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 699.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMT opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.40. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $32.18.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

